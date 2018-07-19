हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJD MP Jay Panda

Lok Sabha Speaker accepts BJD MP Jay Panda’s resignation

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday accepted the resignation of BJD MP Baijayant Panda.

Lok Sabha Speaker accepts BJD MP Jay Panda’s resignation

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday accepted the resignation of BJD MP Baijayant Panda.

Panda had met Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in New Delhi on Wednesday, requesting her to accept his resignation.

The Speaker today informed that Panda’s resignation from the Lower House has been accepted on July 18.

Though reliable sources had revealed about the acceptance of his resignation on Wednesday, a formal announcement was made by Mahajan before the members of Lok Sabha on the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

“Panda, who represented the Kendrapara constituency in Odisha, has given his resignation from Lok Sabha. I accepted his resignation with effective from July 18,” she said.

With this, the number of the BJD members in Lok Sabha has reduced from 20 to 19.

Tags:
BJD MP Jay PandaLok SabhaBJDSumitra MahajanNo-trust vote

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close