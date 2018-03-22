London-based Mohammed Bhai introduced girls to Shami: Hasin Jahan's fresh allegation

NEW DELHI: Cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has levelled fresh allegations against her husband saying a London-based businessman used to introduce girls to him. "Mohammed Bhai used to introduce girls to Mohammed Shami," she said adding that Manju Mishra is another girl with whom Shami had illegitimate relations.

She had earlier also alleged that Shami had taken money from Pakistani woman Alishba on the insistence of Mohammad Bhai. However, the London-based businessman refuted all allegations but admitted that he socialised with Shami.

Hasin Jahan has levelled numerous allegations on the Indian pacer, ranging from adultery, match fixing to even attempt to murder. "Our fight has reached a stage that there's no question of a compromise now. I will fight my own battle. If I give up now, it will be the loss of face for the whole women community. And why should I? I've all the evidence with me. No chance," she had said.

Seeking police protection, Jahan had alleged that Shami was still giving her threats. "Shami called me today saying 'Aren't you ashamed of yourself? You have framed me.' He further asked me to take back all the allegations for the sake of my and my daughter's lives," she had added.

The marital feud between Shami and his wife even led to his exclusion from the BCCI annual contract. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that it is awaiting the report from its anti-corruption unit head Neeraj Kumar over Hasin Jahan's allegations that he received unaccounted money from a Pakistani woman.

The woman in question, Alishba, confirmed that she met Shami in Dubai but denied that she handed any money to Indian fast bowler.

Meanwhile, Shami blamed a " third party" for the allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs hurled against him. He said this was not the work of Hasin and someone was involved, maybe in order to make some money.

Hasin had posted screenshots of Shami's alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account. She had also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women she accused Shami of cheating with on her.