Look into Vedas for combating climate change: PM Modi at International Solar Alliance

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the world to look into ancient ideas mentioned in the Vedas to combat climate change.

“Vedas consider the sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way,” said the Prime Minister at the founding conference of International Solar Alliance.

भारत में वेदों ने हज़ारो साल पहले से सूर्य को विश्व की आत्मा माना है। भारत में सूर्य को पूरे जीवन का पोषक माना गया है।

आज जब हम Climate Change जैसी चुनौती से निपटने का रास्ता ढूंढ रहे हैं तो हमे प्राचीन दर्शन के संतुलन और समग्र दृष्टिकोण की ओर देखना होगा: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 11, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the conference along with PM Modi in New Delhi`s Rashtrapati Bhavan. The summit was also attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, among other dignitaries from over 50 countries.

PM Modi presented a 10-point action plan which includes making solar technology affordable to all nations, raising the share of electricity generated from photovoltaic cells in the energy mix, framing regulations and standards, consultancy support for bankable solar projects and creating a network of centres for excellence.

हमें innovation को प्रोत्साहित करना होगा ताकि विभिन्न आवश्यकताओं के लिए सौर समाधान प्रदान हो सके। हमें solar projects के लिए concessional financing और कम जोखिम का वित्त मुहैया कराना होगा: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 11, 2018

PM Modi also called for concessional and less-risky finances for raising the share of solar electricity in the energy mix and pledged to generate 175 gigawatts (GW) of electricity in India from renewable energy sources by 2022.

India, he said, will generate 175 GW of electricity from renewable sources including 100 GW from solar.

ISA secretariat has to be strengthened and made professional, he said, adding that solar energy presents a permanent, affordable and reliable source for meeting energy needs of mankind.

As a demonstration of India's commitment to ISA, Modi said 500 training slots will be created for member countries and a solar technology mission will be started to lead R&D in the sector.

To supplement solar energy generation, India has distributed 28 crore LED bulbs in the last three years which have helped save USD 2 billion and 4 GW of electricity, the prime minister said.

ISA, headquartered in Gurgaon near here, is now a treaty-based inter-governmental organisation that was established following the Paris Declaration as an alliance dedicated to the promotion of solar energy among its member countries.

With agency inputs