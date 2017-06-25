close
Looking forward to host 'true friend' PM Narendra Modi: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has important issues to discuss with PM Modi.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 09:18
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has announced that he has important issues to discuss with his `true friend` Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of PM Modi reaching Washington DC for a state visit, the US President tweeted, "Look forward to welcoming India`s PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!"

Meanwhile United States Senator Kamala Harris also welcomed PM Modi in a tweet.

"I welcome Indian PM @NarendraModi to the United States and reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two nations," she tweeted.

PM Modi who would be reaching Washington DC in a few hours, would be the first world leader to have a working dinner with Trump at the White House on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the visit, India`s Ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna, said that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump would discuss crucial issues such as counter-terrorism, security and cyber security.

PM Modi, President Trump to discuss defence partnership, counter-terrorism
The upcoming meeting, which is deemed to be one that can significantly strengthen bilateral relations between the two democracies, will also include an interactive session with the Indian-American community as well as 20-odd top CEOs in Washington.Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that he is expecting a very robust discussion to take place between the two leaders. 

Gunfight underway in Srinagar between security forces, militants
