Looking forward to next chapter in strengthening relations with India: New US ambassador

New US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster will part in the2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit from November 28-30 in Hyderabad.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 24, 2017, 17:08 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The new US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I. Juster, has said that he looks forward to the next chapter in the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Juster presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday during an official ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"It was an honour to present my credentials to President Kovind," Juster said. 

"I thank the President for a very warm and gracious welcome, and am looking forward to the next chapter in strengthening US-India relations," he added. 

A United States Embassy release said Juster will make his first official trip next week to Hyderabad to take part in the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit from November 28-30.

