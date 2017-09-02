close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Looking forward to 'productive' discussions at BRICS: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi will be in China for the BRICS summit from September 3-5, and will be in Myanmar from September 5-7.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 19:50
Looking forward to &#039;productive&#039; discussions at BRICS: PM Narendra Modi
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to "productive" discussions at the BRICS summit, which is set to start in Xiamen, China, from Sunday.

In a statement posted on Facebook and Twitter, the Prime Minister also mentioned his visit to Myanmar after the BRICS summit, and hoped it would deepen bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi will be in China for the BRICS summit from September 3-5, and will be in Myanmar from September 5-7.

"India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China," Modi said.

"We will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries. In addition, I look forward to engaging with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, hosted by President Xi Jinping on September 5," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said he will also meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the summit.

Modi is likely to have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit, which comes shortly after a period of increased tension following a two-and-half month long standoff between their forces in Doklam, along the Sikkim border, and a scuffle between their troops in Ladakh on August 15.

"India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security," Modi said.

In another post he mentioned his visit to Myanmar, and said he is looking forward to meeting President U Htin Kyaw as also Foreign Affairs Minister Aung San Suu Kyi.

Modi said during the visit, the two sides will review developments in bilateral relations, especially the extensive programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance that India is undertaking in Myanmar. New areas to work together will also be explored.

"We will also look at strengthening our existing cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture," Modi said.

The Prime Minister added he is looking forward to visiting the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India has renovated the Ananda Temple, and will be undertaking further restoration work on a number of pagodas and murals that were damaged in last year`s earthquake.

"I will end my visit in Yangon, where I look forward to visiting various historical spots that symbolise the shared heritage of India and Myanmar. I am also keen to meet and interact with the Indian origin community of Myanmar, whose history goes back more than a century," he said.

"I am confident that the visit will open a bright new chapter in India-Myanmar relations and will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between our governments, our business communities and at the people-to-people level," Modi added.

TAGS

ChinaMyanmarPrime Minister Narendra ModiBRICS SummitdiscussionsChinese President Xi Jinping

From Zee News

6 Dera Sacha Sauda followers arrested
Punjab

6 Dera Sacha Sauda followers arrested

Modi&#039;s Cabinet reshuffle may see about dozen new faces, rejigging of key portfolios
India

Modi's Cabinet reshuffle may see about dozen new faces...

World

China says Japan shouldn't slap North Korea with sanct...

No talks on joining Union Cabinet: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar

No talks on joining Union Cabinet: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Google junks stories it doesn&#039;t like, claims reporter
Internet & Social Media

Google junks stories it doesn't like, claims reporter

AICTE to shut 800 engineering colleges from next academic year
Education

AICTE to shut 800 engineering colleges from next academic y...

World

Residents ordered to leave as wildfire rages in northwest L...

5.7 million-year-old human-like footprints discovered in Greece
Environment

5.7 million-year-old human-like footprints discovered in Gr...

Massive landslide near Shimla buries six vehicles
Himachal Pradesh

Massive landslide near Shimla buries six vehicles

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Home over life: Why residents in dilapidated buildings refuse to vacate

Tread cautiously post Doklam

DNA Edit: The GDP wrinkle

India must assume leadership role in Indian Ocean region

DNA Edit: Structural crises