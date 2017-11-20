Lord Krishna is loved more than lord Ram, says Mulayam Singh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said that one has to accept that lord Ram is not as respected as lord Krishna in parts beyond north India. He said that while Ram is looked upon in north India, Krishna is loved more outside the country.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch further said that the respect given to lord Krishna in southern India is more than that given in any other part of the country.

“Go to south India, lord Krishna is respected there the most. I agree that our idol is lord Ram, but we need to accept that lord Krishna is much loved outside India. In north India only, lord Ram is considered an idol,” he said.

These remarks were made by the veteran leader in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

This comes just days after reports said that Mulayam’s son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had been secretly working on a huge statue of lord Krishna in Saifai. According to reports, the UP strongman has been working for erecting a 50-feet statue of lord Krishna, made of copper, in his hometown.

Akhilesh has reportedly formulated the concept of the statue, which is based on a sequence from Mahabharata where Krishna took up weapons. It will come up in a school ground in Saifai. The statue is expected to be unveiled before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Some reports also said that things required to build the statue have been sourced from Japan and USA. It is being designed using 3D technology, reports said.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has planned to build a 100 metre statue of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. An announcement by the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan that the Yogi Adityanath government plans to build the statue on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya.

The tourism department of the state has presented a proposal in this regard to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik. It is a part of the state government’s plan to promote religious tourism in the state.

Adityanath had even organised a grand Diwali in Ayodhya. Close to two lakh earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya as mark of the celebration.