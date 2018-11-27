हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farooq Abdullah

Lord Ram belongs to world, why build a temple in Ayodhya only: Farooq Abdullah

NC patron has urged all parties to abide by the top court ruling in the Ram temple case.

Lord Ram belongs to world, why build a temple in Ayodhya only: Farooq Abdullah

NEW DELHI: Expressing his views of the highly vexed Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid dispute, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has said that Lord Ram is omnipresent and belongs to the whole world so there was no need to build a temple in Ayodhya, which is considered his birthplace.

"Lord Ram belongs to the world and is omnipresent. Why do you want to build a temple in Ayodhya?" Farooq Abdullah was quoted as saying by ANI.

The National Conference patron was, however, interrupted by Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Verma who said, "why not". 

''Why can't a Ram temple be built in Ayodhya. If Hindus want a temple in Ayodhya, as it is the birthplace of Ram, why not build the temple,'' Pavan Verma said. 

"If Hindus want a temple, let there be a temple. The question is not whether a temple should be built. The question is how it will be built? by use of force or violence or by mutual agreement or court orders?" the JD(U) leader added.

Abdullah then went on to ask whether one was ready to accept the Supreme Court verdict in the matter.

"You want to put the Supreme Court in cold water, whether we are living in a democracy,'' Abdullah said.

"Why not build a temple at Sitamarhi in Bihar for Goddess Sita," Abdullah said adding, ''all Muslims have said that they will abide by what the top court says." 
To which Verma replied, "Now we are in agreement."

