Lord Ram will not help BJP win 2019 elections: Farooq Abdullah fires fresh salvo

NEW DELHI: Launching a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that God doesn't vote for political parties in an alleged reference to the ongoing Ram Mandir dispute in Ayodhya.

“They (BJP) think that Lord Ram will win them the 2019 elections. The God will not help them win the elections, it is the people who will vote, neither Lord Ram nor Allah will vote,” said the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, the Supreme Court deferred the Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute cases to January 2019.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused the BJP of polarising the nation over Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue ahead of the upcoming 2019 elections.

Abdullah has been openly critical of BJP's moves in the state following the breakdown of the coalition with People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Valley in June this year. The coalition collapse resulting in the imposition of Governor's rule in the state.

In September, Abdullah's party threatened to boycott the state Assembly and Lok Sabha polls if the Centre does not take effective steps to protect Article 35A.

BJP, on the other hand, alleged that PDP is siding with the separatists in the state to try and emerge as next "kingmaker" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in nine phases beginning November 17. Polling will be held on November 17, 20, 24, 27 and 29, and December 1, 4, 8 and 11 in the 35,096 panchayats in the state.

The last date for filling nominations is November 2 and the scrutiny of nominations will be held the following day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 5.

The entire election process would be completed by December 17.

Over 58.12 lakh voters will choose 35,096 panchayat members in 316 blocks across the state.