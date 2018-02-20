Love in the air! Indian photographer clicks beautiful heart-shaped clouds mid-air
An Indian photographer has managed to snap beautiful heart-shaped cloud formation during a flight journey.
Source @CGTNOfficial/Twitter
Photographer Nazim Shaikh clicked beautiful images of the “romantic” heart-shaped clouds during mid-air flight journey
China Global Television Network or CGTN tweeted:
"This was unbelievable,” Indian photographer Nazim Shaikh catches a romantic heart-shaped cloud while on a flight pic.twitter.com/EELtgI9XCS
— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 20, 2018
The photos went later went viral.