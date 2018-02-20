हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Love in the air! Indian photographer clicks beautiful heart-shaped clouds mid-air

An Indian photographer has managed to snap beautiful heart-shaped cloud formation during a flight journey.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 20, 2018, 07:09 AM IST
Source @CGTNOfficial/Twitter

Photographer Nazim Shaikh clicked beautiful images of the “romantic” heart-shaped clouds during mid-air flight journey

China Global Television Network or CGTN tweeted:

 

The photos went later went viral.

