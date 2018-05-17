Love in the air: Tej Pratap Yadav takes Aishwarya Rai on a bicycle ride

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav married former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai at a grand ceremony in Patna on May 12. Several photographs and videos of the celebrations at the wedding went viral on social media. While there were some photographs of the couple performing rituals, there were several videos showing members of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s family – Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, among others – dancing to popular Bollywood and Bhojpuri songs. And now, the picture going viral on social media is that of Tej Pratap taking Aishwarya Rai for a bicycle ride in Patna.

A post shared by Tej Pratap Yadav (@tejpratapyadavrjd) on May 16, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

The picture was shared by Tej Pratap on his Instagram account, and then widely circulated on different social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. In the photograph, Tej Pratap dons a white Kurta Pajama while Aishwarya Rai is wearing a saffron saree. While the former Bihar health minister seems set to take Aishwarya on a romantic bicycle ride, the newly-wedded bride sits comfortable as the pillion rider. With their hand in hand, there’s nothing but love in the air.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai were also taken to a temple by Rabri Devi earlier to seek blessings for a happy married life.

There was a huge turnout of well wishers at the marriage venue on May 12. Amid photographs and videos of celebrations, there were also reports of mismanagement at the wedding because of some unruly section of the crowd.

Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap’s brother and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had thanked people for coming in huge numbers to bless the couple. He had shared photographs showing huge crowd trying to click photographs of the couple. In one of the photographs shared by Tejashwi, an SUV apparently taking the couple from the venue to their residence, can be seen surrounded by huge crowd of people.

Sharing the pictures on the microblogging site, Tejashwi thanked people for showering blessings on the couple, attributing the huge turnout to the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a sentence in connection with fodder scam cases.

“Had we expected that lakhs of people would come to shower their blessings on the couple in the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, we would have organised the wedding at a bigger venue like Gandhi Maidan. Forgive us for whatever trouble you faced. Thank you again,” tweeted Tejashwi.