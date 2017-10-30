Love Jihad case: Not under house arrest, will bring her to Supreme Court, says Hadiya's father

New Delhi: Denying that he has kept Hadiya Shefin - who converted to Islam - under house arrest, father KM Ashokan said he will produce his 24-year-old daughter in front of Supreme Court on November 27. The apex court earlier on Monday had said that Hadiya must be produced before it so that her statement could be recorded.

Hadiya, a 25-year-old homeopathic doctor, had converted to Islam last year after her marriage with Shafin Jahan. On her father's claim, the Kerala High Court had accepted that Shafin Jahan has links with terror-outfits. Her father had also alleged that she was forcefully converted by her friends.

On Monday, the apex court ordered that Hadiya before it by November 27. Ashokan said he welcomed the order and that he will comply by it. "I welcome the order of Supreme Court. I will produce Hadiya before the court on November 27," he said.

Hadiya is currently under the protective custody of her parents after the Kerala High Court annulled her marriage with Shafin Jahan on charges of 'love jihad'. But on Friday, a video had emerged showing the woman crying for help. "You need to get me out...I will be killed anytime," she said in the video. With police officers outside her house, Hadiya has reportedly not been allowed to step out, leading to Kerala’s State Women Commission directing the Kottayam Superintendent of Police to conduct necessary inquiries and submit a report.