Love jihad: Never abused, worried about education, says Hadiya's father

NEW DELHI: Expressing happiness with the Supreme Court's decision, Hadiya's father on Tuesday said the family never abused her and was just worried about education.

“We never abused her. I am happy with SC. I was worried about her education. But now I am happy. The annulment of their marriage stands upheld,” said KM Ashokan, Hadiya's father, told ANI.

The Supreme Court on Monday set 24-year-old Hadiya free from the custody of her parents and directed that she be allowed to complete her studies at a Salem homoeopathy college.

The top court further said that a wife is not a chattel and the husband cannot be her guardian.

In arguments that were spread over nearly two hours, the clincher came as senior counsel Kapil Sibal told the court that he was not arguing on Hadiya`s marriage with Shafin Jahan or on her conversion to Islam or anything else but how she could be kept in the custody of her father.