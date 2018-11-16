हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Lt Gen AK Bhatt slams terrorists after Jammu and Kashmir youth abducted, killed

Lt Gen AK Bhatt slams terrorists after Jammu and Kashmir youth abducted, killed

Hours after a youth was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based Army's 15 corps Lieutenant General AK Bhatt on Friday confirmed that it was a terrorist attack, as reported by news agency ANI.

Bhatt slammed the terrorists saying they neither have a religion nor any values. 

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said, "These terrorists have no religion, no values. They have killed a young boy. The reason of the terrorist attack is still unknown. But definitely, it’s a terrorist attack. We condemn it."

Terrorists had on Thursday night abducted and later killed the youth.

The victim identifid as Nadeem Manzoor was a resident of Safanagri area Shopian district of south Kashmir.

"Manzoor's bullet-riddled body was retrieved by police from Niklora Pulwama," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated. 

The body was recovered in a village in Pulwama on Friday.

Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terrorismLt Gen AK Bhatt

