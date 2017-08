Lucknow: Sharpshooter Sunil Sharma killed in police encounter

New Delhi: Sharpshooter Sunil Sharma killed in encounter with police in Lucknow's Gomtinagar on Friday.

Sharpshooter Sunil Sharma killed in encounter with police in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar;he had escaped a month back while being produced in court pic.twitter.com/5ZGyPHT4KI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2017

Earlier, a month ago, Sharma had escaped while being produced in court.

(More details awaited)