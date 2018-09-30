हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lucknow shooting

Lucknow shooting: UP minister says high-level officials trying to manipulate, hide things

UP Cabinet Minister Brajesh Pathak further added that the UP government will not pardon any criminal.

ANI photo

Lucknow: Amid a massive uproar in Uttar Pradesh following the killing of Apple sales manager Vivek Tiwari, a state minister on Sunday alleged that some high-level officials are trying to manipulate and hide things related to the case.

UP Cabinet Minister Brajesh Pathak further added that the UP government will not pardon any criminal, including the police personnel who is accused of shooting the Tiwari.

"Some high-level officials are trying to manipulate and hide things. Probe will be conducted against them as well. UP govt will not pardon any criminal, including the police personnel who killed the innocent youth," Pathak said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has, meanwhile, spoken to the deceased's family over the phone. He expressed his condolences and told Tiwari's wife that the government will provide all kinds of help needed by the family. The Chief Minister added that the family can meet him anytime they want.

Calling the incident very said, Adityanath said that such criminal offences will not be accepted by the government.

The victim's wife, Kalpana Tiwari, filed a fresh FIR at Gomti Nagar police station, naming two of the accused police constables.

UP Deputy Chief Miniter K P Maurya too visited the family in Lucknow and said that the government is saddened by the incident. He added that the state government stands with the family. 

Immediate steps are being taken to ensure that no similar incident occurs in the future, Maurya further said. He also assured of severe punishment to those who are responsible.

Earlier in the day, a special investigation team has reached the incident spot in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar extension.

Vivek Tiwari was allegedly shot at by a UP police personnel in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant on Friday. He was immediately rushed to nearby Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Gomti Nagar area, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused policeman, however, defended himself saying that he had no option but to fire in self-defence as Tiwari allegedly tried to run him over thrice. According to the policeman, Prashant Chaudhary, he approached the car after it found it parked with lights off.

Tags:
Lucknow shootingUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathVivek Tiwari

