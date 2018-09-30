हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow shooting: Yogi Adityanath speaks to Vivek Tiwari's family, says such criminal offences unacceptable

Calling the incident very said, Adityanath said that such criminal offences will not be accepted by the government.

Lucknow: Amid a massive uproar in Uttar Pradesh following the killing of Apple sales manager Vivek Tiwari, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday spoke to the deceased's family over the phone. He expressed his condolences and told Tiwari's wife that the government will provide all kinds of help needed by the family. The Chief Minister added that the family can meet him anytime they want.

"It is a very sad incident. Such criminal offences will not be accepted by govt. Immediate action was taken; the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered. The govt will provide all kinds of aid needed by the family of the deceased," Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Miniter K P Maurya visited the family in Lucknow. He said, "The govt is saddened by the incident and stands with the family. Immediate steps are being taken to ensure that a similar incident does not occur in the future. We will severely punish those who are responsible."

A special investigation team has reached the incident spot in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar extension, earlier in the day.

ADG Lucknow Rajiv Krishna said, "24-hr police protection to be given to the family. CBI inquiry will be initiated if the family asks for it. SIT investigation under Lucknow IG Sujeet Pandey to be taken forward on the basis of fresh FIR that will be lodged by family."

"This is a serious incident. Stringent action will be taken. To ensure a similar incident does not occur again, we have given strict instructions to all officers," Krishna added.

Yogi AdityanathVivek TiwariApple sales managerLucknow killing

