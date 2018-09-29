Lucknow shootout: 'No mistake', only criminals are being targeted, says UP minister Dharampal Singh, sparks row

Lucknow: A day after Apple's sales manager Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow, a state minister on Saturday said that there was no mistake in the killing. He added that only those who are actually criminals are being shot.

UP irrigation minister Dharampal Singh told news agency ANI, "There was no such mistake in the encounter. Only those who are actually criminals are being shot. Whoever will make a mistake, will be punished."

#WATCH: UP irrigation minister Dharampal Singh says on death of Lucknow resident Vivek Tiwari, "encounter me aisi koi galti nahi hui. Usi ko goli lag rahi hai jo vaastav mein criminal hai. Nyay sabko, jo galti karega usko dand milega" pic.twitter.com/tfQ3neDycP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

Sales manager of Apple, Vivek Tiwari, was allegedly killed by Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant on Friday. Tiwari was with a woman in his car when the incident took place. The woman has said that she is under no pressure to hide the truth, adding that she wanted the culprit to be punished.

The Uttar Pradesh police has constituted a special investigation team under a Superintendent of Police to probe the incident.

The accused policeman has, however, defended his act, saying he had no option but to fire in self defence as Tiwari allegedly tried to run him over thrice. According to the policeman, Prashant Chaudhary, he approached the car after it found it parked with lights off.

Allegedly in self-defence, the policeman opened fire at the car and the bullet pierced through the windshield, hitting Tiwari. The Apple sales manager was immediately rushed to nearby Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Gomti Nagar area, but he succumbed to his injuries.

A case of murder has been registered against the policeman by the relatives of the deceased at the Gomti Nagar police station.