Ludhiana: Cigarette vendor stabbed after argument over Rs 2

In yet another shocking incident, a cigarette vendor in Sarabha Nagar area of Ludhiana has been allegedly stabbed by an unidentified man over Rs 2 on Monday night. 

Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 11:46
New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a cigarette vendor in Sarabha Nagar area of Ludhiana has been allegedly stabbed by an unidentified man over Rs 2 on Monday night. 

The injured identified as Rohit Kumar has been taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

As per the reports of leading daily Times Of India, the owner of vend, Sunil Kumar said that yesterday his brother-in-law came at his shop to help him.

Meanwhile, there a customer came, who purchased a cigarette worth Rs 12. He gave Rohit Rs 10 and when he asked the customer to pay Rs 2 more for it, the customer refused. This led to an ugly argument after which the customer stabbed Rohit and fled away.

Ludhiana

