Ludhiana resident stuck in Saudi Arabia appeals to Sushma Swaraj for help

NEW DELHI: Stuck in Saudi Arabia since past six months, Ludhiana resident Kuldeep Kaur had reached out to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj for help.



Kaur's family has claimed that she is being given death threats and is also being beaten up in Saudi Arabia.

A video of 46-year-old Kuldeep Kaur had recently gone viral where she could be heard begging to be rescued from Saudi Arabia. In a 2-minute-long video which she sent to her daughter, Kaur said that she was duped by a travel agent who took her to Saudi Arabia.

Kuldeep reportedly said in the video that she was made to work like a slave from 6 in the morning till 10 in the night.

Stating that she was working for a Saudi couple, she also said that she was not being given food by her employers.