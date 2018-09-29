हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alwar

Lynching victim Pehlu Khan's son shot at in Rajasthan, probe underway

Unidentified assailants on Saturday fired upon the witnesses in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, including the victim's son. 


Representational Image

Unidentified assailants on Saturday fired upon the witnesses in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, including the victim's son. 

The witnessed were on their way to a court in Behror town of Alwar. Those in the car included Ajmat, Rafeeq, Areef, human rights activist Asad and Pehlu's son Irshad.

Irshad later filed a complaint at Neemrana police station and investigations are underway. 

"The witnesses (in the lynching case) have submitted a complaint to police after which a case was registered. We have started an investigation," Alwar SP Rajendra Singh said.

According to the FIR, six people, including Pehlu Khan's sons Irshad and Arif, and their lawyer were on way to court in Behror when some unidentified people arrived in an SUV and fired on them.

The car did not have a registration number plate, police said.

On April 1, Pehlu Khan and his son Irshad were going back home after purchasing two cows from a cattle fair. On the way back, the duo was attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar. The entire attack was recorded on a mobile phone camera.

Two days later, 55-year-old Khan succumbed to his injuries.

(With PTI Inputs)

