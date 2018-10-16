हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhagat singh

MA student in Coimbatore suspended for celebrating Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

Malathi says she had sought permission but had been refused - first by the Principal and then by her tutor.

MA student in Coimbatore suspended for celebrating Bhagat Singh&#039;s birth anniversary
ANI Photo

An MA 1st year student at Coimbatore's Government Arts College was reportedly suspended for celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

Malathi has accused the college administration of suspending her for celebrating the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter even though she had asked permission for it.  "For a week I kept on going for classes but my teacher kept me out. On the ninth day, I was told that I am suspended" she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Malathi has defended her right to celebrate a key figure in India's independence struggle. "I went to the Principal to seek her permission to celebrate Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary but she refused and asked me to speak to my HOD. As HOD was on leave, I asked my tutor. Even he denied permission. So, I decided to celebrate it as a history student."

While there has been an outpouring of support for Malathi, the suspension - which came into effect from October 1 - has not yet been revoked. The college administration too had not given any explanation at the time of filing this report.

Tags:
Bhagat singhGovernment Arts College

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close