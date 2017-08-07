'Ma'am, Rescue me as soon as possible', youth tweets to Sushma Swaraj while watching Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jab Harry met Sejal'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been appreciated time and again on social media for rescuing those who've reached out to her on Twitter. A few days back Swaraj had helped 24-year-old Osama Ali of Rawalakot in PoK, who had been diagnosed with a tumour in the liver by providing him with a visa.

But recently, a Twitterati while watching Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's recently released film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', sought Sushma Swaraj's help and asked her to rescue him as soon as possible. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Twitterati named Vishal Surywanshi‏ wrote,"Mam, I'm watching Jab Harry Met Sejal at Xion cinema Hinjewadi, Pune. Please rescue me as soon as possible."

@SushmaSwaraj mam, I'm watching #JabHarryMetSejal at Xion cinema Hinjewadi, Pune. Please rescue me as soon as possible — Vishal Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) August 5, 2017

This tweet is going viral on social media as it has grabbed 1994 likes and 1266 retweets.

However, this was not the first time when Swaraj has been asked to intervene into a mundane issue. Earlier a twitter user named Venkat wrote to Swaraj and Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan and had sought their help in replacing a defective refrigerator. In a series of tweets, Venkat had tweeted the product number as well as the serial number of the Samsungh refrigerator.

Swaraj, who is known for quick responses tweeted Venkat back. "Brother I cannot help you in matters of a Refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress," the External Affair Minister had tweeted then.