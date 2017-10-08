close
Maati ka tika: Narendra Modi bows down, puts tilak from birthplace Vadnagar's soil

Amit Malviya tweeted the video saying, "an emotional PM Modi bows down to the soil of his school in Vadnagar and applies it to his forehead!"

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 12:31
Vadnagar: Narendra Modi on Sunday visited his birthplace Vadnagar in Gujarat for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister. An emotional PM bowed down and put a tilak on his forehead from the soil of the school where he studied.

The video was tweeted by in-charge of BJP's national Information and Technology Amit Malviya. Posting the video, Malviya wrote: "An emotional PM Modi bows down to the soil of his school in Vadnagar and applies it to his forehead!"

Stating that his visit will bring back several memories from his childhood, Modi had earlier said that he was looking forward to visiting Vadnagar. "I look forward to visiting Vadnagar, my hometown tomorrow morning. This visit will bring back several memories from my childhood," he had tweeted on Saturday.

The PM will on Sunday launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. It is aimed at providing greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunization coverage. 

He will also distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO. The ImTeCHO is an innovative mobile phone application to improve performance of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India. 

The ImTeCHO stands for "Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations". "TeCHO" in Gujarati means "support"; therefore, "ImTeCHO" means "I am support."The same afternoon, the prime minister will arrive at Bharuch. 

He will lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River. He will flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar). He will unveil plaques to mark the laying of foundation stone, and inauguration of various plants of Gujarat Narmada Fertiliser Corporation.The prime minister will return to Delhi on the evening of October 8. 

Narendra ModiVadnagarNarendra Modi in GujaratGujarat elections 2017GujaratBJPGujarat electionsModi in gujarat updates

