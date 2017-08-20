close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Machher jhol' off menu, only veg thali at Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen

President Ram Nath Kovind is strictly vegetarian and prefers simple and masala-free food. Hence, the cooks at the Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen have reportedly been asked to follow only a vegetarian menu.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 20:52
&#039;Machher jhol&#039; off menu, only veg thali at Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind is strictly vegetarian and prefers simple and masala-free food. Hence, the cooks at the Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen have reportedly been asked to follow only a vegetarian menu.

Also, like his predecessor, he reportedly doesn't like sweets and confections.

“The President has not expressed his fondness for any particular food. He loves different sabzis (vegetables).

“But one thing is evident … he is very conscious about his salt intake. The instruction is to put as little salt as possible,” the Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

President Kovind also reportedly likes 'litti-chokha', which is served with hot curry and ghee, a popular Bihar snack.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan's kitchen is run by an executive chef although the President can bring his own cook too.

Former president Mukherjee had brought his own cook who had reportedly served him for three decades. Ex-president Pratibha Patil had used the services of her two personal cooks from Maharashtra.

However, during state banquets, the chefs at the Rashtrapati Bhavan also use the services of top cooks from hotels like ITC and Taj.

During Mukherjee's tenure, the menu at events 'grew more diverse with new vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian culinary delights', the report said, adding, 'the tradition is set to continue on Kovind’s watch.'

TAGS

President KovindRashtrapati Bhavan kitchenRashtrapati BhavanPresident Ram Nath KovindRashtrapati Bhavan's kitchenvegetarian menu

From Zee News

West Bengal

Flood situation improving in West Bengal barring Malda

Tamil Nadu

Talks on AIADMK merger has moved a step forward: Panneersel...

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed
World

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over drone sighting
India

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over dron...

Do you know this country just created the world&#039;s smallest surgical robot?
Science

Do you know this country just created the world's smal...

WorldAsia

Ousted Pakistan PM Sharif to leave for London on Aug 24

WorldAsia

RJP-Nepal to participate in local polls

Punjab

Ludhiana Police bust ATM robbers' gang

Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad: Essay competition winner takes charge as SHO for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Articles of national discontent

'Fear also teaches us and makes us alert'

Tale of greed in the world of climate finances

Trade ties and Chinese threat bring India, Taiwan closer

British India’s association with chattel slavery