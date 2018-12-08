Madhuri Dixit dismisses reports of contesting 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene has dismissed all reports of contesting Lok Sabha elections 2019 on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

A report had earlier claimed that the BJP is considering fielding Madhuri from Pune Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming 2019 elections.

"This news is false and speculative," said Madhuri`s spokesperson.

In June this year, BJP chief Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met the actor at her Mumbai residence during party's 'Sampark for Samarthan' (Contact for Support) programme to brief her on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

A senior Maharashtra BJP leader had told PTI that her name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

"The party is seriously considering giving candidature to Madhuri Dixit in the 2019 general elections. We think the Pune Lok Sabha constituency will be better for her.

"The party is in the process of finalising the list of probables for several Lok Sabha seats and Dixit's name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency...She is being seriously considered for it," the leader said.

Madhuri, a leading actor in the Bollywood, entered the industry in 1984 with "Abodh". She later went on to give several hits such as "Tezaab", "Ram Lakhan", "Dil", "Beta", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Anjaam", "Mrityudand", "Pukar", "Dil To Pagal Hai" and "Devdas".

She took a break after marriage and returned to Bollywood with "Aaja Nachle" in 2007.

At the moment, she is filmy with "Kalank" and "Total Dhamaal".

With agency inputs