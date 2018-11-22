हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: 7 school children among 8 killed in Satna accident​

At least seven children and the bus driver were on Thursday killed after a bus met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna.

ANI photo

Bhopal: At least seven children and the bus driver were on Thursday killed after a bus met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna.

Dozens of other people on board the van were in a state of panic, Satna police chief Santosh Gaur said, confirming that the van driver was also among the dead.

The personnel dispatched to Birsinghpur village by the Police Control Room arrived at a scene of screaming and crying children after the head-on collision left four more students in a serious condition.

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital, Gaur added.

(With inputs from agencies)

