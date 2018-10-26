हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: Congress finalises 150 candidates, says state in-charge Babaria

Congress has finalised 150 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018, party's state in-charge Dipak Babaria on Friday stated.

The decision has been unanimously taken by the party, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leaders had arrived at Sonia Gandhi's residence for Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. 

On October 22, Congress had released its list of candidates for Mizoram Assembly elections 2018. Prior to that, Congress had also released the first list of 12 candidates for Chhatisgarh Assembly elections 2018. 

The upcoming assembly elections are scheduled to be held in November. 

On October 23, Shiv Sena had released the first list of candidates for upcoming Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections.

The party had announced the names of 21 candidates who will contest in the upcoming polls.

