MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan allows 3 ex-CMs from BJP to retain government bungalows using his ‘discretionary powers’

The order to vacate government bungalows was in compliance with an SC ruling earlier this year.

File photo

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday allotted three Ex-Chief Ministers from BJP to retain their government bungalows.

Chouhan used his 'discretionary powers' to allow Uma Bharti, Kailash Chandra Joshi and Babulal Gaur to retain the government bungalow provided to them during their term. Congress' Digvijay Singh, however, was not included in Chouhan's list.

According to media reports, all three Ex-CMs sent an application for the re-allotment of their government property and it is claimed that they have been granted the bungalow based on the reason in the applications.

Chouhan's move comes after the Madhya Pradesh high court had earlier on June 20th ordered the former CMs to vacate the government property. The MP High Court had given a month to comply with the order however the bungalows were still not vacated.

This also complies with the Supreme Court's ruling to vacate government bungalows which was seen in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court had on May 7 held that former UP chief ministers cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office.

(With agency inputs)

MP CM Shivraj Singh ChouhanShivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya PradeshGovernment bungalowsvacate government bungalowsSC ruling to vacate bungalows

