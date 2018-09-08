हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Madhya Pradesh Congress withdraws letter asking ticket aspirants to be active on social media

In a letter on September 3, the party had said the aspirants should have a Facebook page with 15,000 likes, Twitter account with 5,000 followers and WhatsApp group of booth workers in their neighbourhood.

Madhya Pradesh Congress withdraws letter asking ticket aspirants to be active on social media

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Saturday withdrew its letter which had earlier set the use of social media as a bar for evaluating party ticket aspirants in the state. In a letter on September 3, the party had said the aspirants should have a Facebook page with 15,000 likes, Twitter account with 5,000 followers and WhatsApp group of booth workers in their neighbourhood.

The second letter, in which the order has been revoked, was issued on Saturday.

Earlier on September 3, the letter had said that aspirants for party tickets in the Assembly polls later this year will be evaluated for their use of social media. It also spelled out the criteria for judging the activeness in using social media.

"Having Facebook page and Twitter account is mandatory. Being active on WhatsApp is mandatory. It is mandatory to have 15,000 likes on the Facebook page, 5,000 followers on Twitter and having a WhatsApp group of booth members in the neighbourhood," the letter had said.

The letter had also said that it is mandatory to retweet the tweets by the state unit`s Twitter handle and to like and share the posts on its Facebook page.

Party spokesperson Shobha Oza had said that social media activity was not the only criteria for ticket selection but the party wants those contesting the election to use it extensively. She had said social media was used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last election to take its "jumlas" to the people and the party could not counter it effectively.

"This election is going to be held when democracy is threatened and media is under pressure by the Central and state governments. It is all the more necessary that you use social media as a powerful instrument to reach to the masses," she had said.

"So we are appealing to our workers and leaders to be more active on social media and share the party`s ideology and vision through it," she had added.

She had alleged that the BJP would again use social media to create a "wrong perception" and it was important to counter its "lies".

