Madhya Pradesh government approves 7% DA hike for its employees as New Year gift

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 14:39
Bhopal: Here is a good news for Madhya Pradesh government employees.

With New Year around the corner, Madhya Pradesh government has approved 7% Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees.

The decsision is expected to benefit over six lakh state government employees.

The DA decision was taken on Tuesday by MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led state Cabinet.

First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 13:19

