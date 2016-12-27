Madhya Pradesh government approves 7% DA hike for its employees as New Year gift
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 14:39
Bhopal: Here is a good news for Madhya Pradesh government employees.
With New Year around the corner, Madhya Pradesh government has approved 7% Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees.
The decsision is expected to benefit over six lakh state government employees.
The DA decision was taken on Tuesday by MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led state Cabinet.
First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 13:19
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Is Mayawati playing her "Dalit Card" in the name of donation?
- What will be the govt's next step on note ban after 30th December?
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Dehradun
- Mayawati's response after ED raids BSP bank accounts
- Director apologises to Tamannaah Bhatia after making sexist remarks
- Eat these foods to improve your thyroid health!
- ICC to change 'Team of the Year' schedule after uproar over Virat Kohli's absence?
- UP SHAME! Drunk husband locks up wife in a room with his four friends; they gangrape her
- How PM Narendra Modi is managing fight against black money, corruption from 'secret war room'