Madhya Pradesh: Model allegedly molested on busy road, men 'pull' her skirt

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a Madhya Pradesh-based model met with an accident after she was allegedly assaulted by two men who tried to “pull” her skirt. The incident allegedly took place at a busy stretch of road on Sunday morning.

The victim claimed that she was travelling on her scooter when two guys tried to pull her skirt. While trying to avoid them, she lost balance and met with an accident, receiving several injuries.

Taking to social media, the woman wrote, “Two guys tried to pull my skirt while I was on my XXX and said, 'dikhao Iske niche Kya hai?' I tried to stop them and lost control and met with an accident.”

“It happened on one of the busiest roads and nobody tried to stop them. They ran away, and I couldn't even see their number. I've never felt so helpless. I'm not the kind of girl who will just sit and watch. Those fiends ran away, and I couldn't do anything.

“My friends took me to a nearby cafe and I tried my level best to let this incident go. Not because I'm weak, but for those thirty min, I wasn't ready to deal with it. I was numb. I was speechless,” she writes.

“Just imagine, if I wasn't on such a busy road. Imagine I was on a lonely street. Would those guys have stopped at trying to pull my skirt?” she questioned.

“What I want to wear is my fucking choice. Those guys don't have any right to harass me because wearing a skirt doesn't give you a right to behave like that. An uncle who came to help me after my fall said, 'it's because you're wearing a skirt!' I've never been so offended,” she said.

The woman later revisited the area but could not find any CCTV cameras on the spot.

“I'm registering a police complaint tomorrow. I don't know if they will be able to find those guys, but if I don't do it right now, it defeats my purpose,” she wrote.

