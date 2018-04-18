Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission MPPSC state service prelims exam results 2018 declared, check mppsc.nic.in

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Wednesday released the results of the state service prelims exam 2018 at mppsc.nic.in. The examination for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission was conducted in two phases on February 18. The prelims results for state service exam can also be accessed on mponline.gov.in and mppscdemo.in.

Here is how you can download your results for MPPSC 2018.

Step 1: Log on to the official website for MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the tab which states RESULT – STATE SERVICE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION – 2018.

Step 3: Click on the link for the results.

Step 4: Download a copy of your results and take a print out for further reference

Those who have cleared the prelims will have to upload their identification proof and other related documents on the online Module of the websites mponline.gov.in, mppsc.com, mppsc.nic.in, and mppscdemo.in.

Any application form sent through post will not be accepted as it is compulsory to upload it on the websites.

The document needs to be uploaded from May 1, 2018, to May 31, 2018. Those who are unable to upload their documents by the last date will not be able to able to appear for the next round of the exam.