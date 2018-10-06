Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram assembly election dates announced

New Delhi: The election season in the country is here with the Election Commission announcing the dates of polling and counting on Saturday. With five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana going into polls, the stage is set for a massive political battle which could have ramifications for the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year.

The full schedule announced by the Election Commission is as follows:

Rajasthan (200 seats):

Last date of filing of nomination - Nov 19

Scrutiny of nomination - Nov 20

Polling - Dec 7

Madhya Pradesh (230 seats):

Last date of nomination - Nov 9

Scrutiny of nomination - Nov 12

Polling - Nov 28

Chhattisgarh (90 seats):

1st phase (southern Chhattisgarh) -

Last date of nomination - Oct 23

Scrutiny of nomination - Oct 24

Polling - Nov 12

2nd phase (northern Chhattisgarh)-

Last date of nomination - Nov 2

Scrutiny of nomination - Nov 3

Polling - Nov 20

Mizoram (40 seats):

Last date of nomination - Nov 9

Scrutiny of nomination - Nov 12

Polling - Nov 28

Telangana (119 seats):

Last date of filing of nomination - Nov 19

Scrutiny of nomination - Nov 20

Polling - Dec 7

Counting of votes in all states would be on December 11.

While the BJP would look to retain power in the states of Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, the Congress would be hoping to hold on to Mizoram. The Congress has also not named its CM candidates for any of these states and, instead, would be looking at party president Rahul Gandhi to spearhead the campaign. For BJP, party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have already hit the ground running and party workers at the state level have been told to reach out to the masses to highlight the work done by the party and the central government.

Model code of conduct came into effect in these states - as well as in Telangana - has come into effect.