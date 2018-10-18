Two coaches derail in Madhya Pradesh as truck hits Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express; vehicle driver killed

At least two coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express derailed on Thursday morning after it was hit by a truck near Thandla in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, news agency IANS reported quoting an official. However, there have been no reports of injuries to any passenger.

The crossing was closed for road traffic at the time of the incident. The incident led to the death of the truck driver who was earlier reported to be critically injured. The truck was severely damaged.

#UPDATE: The truck driver died after he rammed into a manned level crossing between Godhra & Ratlam and hit Trivandrum Rajdhani train at 6:44 am today. Two coaches were derailed. No injuries reported to any passenger. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/mWWcgnW3Gy — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

All the passengers of the affected coaches have been shifted to the other coaches. The train has been moved ahead from the accident site leaving the affected coaches behind, according to the Western Railways.

The restoration work is underway to start the lines at the site as soon as possible, added the Western Railways.

Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Media and Corporate Communication Director, Railway Ministry, said that the incident took place at around 6.44 am when the truck broke the gates of a manned level crossing and hit the B7 and B8 coach of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.