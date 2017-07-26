close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Madras HC -Vande Mataram row: Congress frowns over involvement of judiciary

Justice M. V. Muralidharan said that schools must be made to follow it at least once a week either on Monday or Friday, whereas, the National Song must be sang in offices once a month.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 11:13

New Delhi: With the Madras High Court making singing of Vande Matarm compulsory in schools across Tamil Nadu, the Congress on Wednesday said that the judiciary should not involve itself in non-adjudicatory issues.

Congress leader K.T.S Tulsi asserted that the judiciary should not get involved in such issues."I don`t think judiciary should get in to all this. This is not judicially manageable issue. What will they do if there is violence if there are clashes if there is loss of life? Why should the judiciary take these decisions. This is not a judicatory matter," Tulsi said.

Yesterday, earlier, the Madras High Court ruled that `Vande Mataram` must be sung in schools, educational institutes and government offices.

Justice M. V. Muralidharan said that schools must be made to follow it at least once a week either on Monday or Friday, whereas, the National Song must be sang in offices once a month.

"Vande Mataram is of Sanskrit origin, and written in Bengali which is ought to be sung in every school and college," Muralidharan added.

Muralidharan said that in the event, if any person or organisation has difficulty in singing or playing the national song, he or she shall not be compelled or forced to sing it, provided there are valid reasons for not doing so.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court is also hearing a petition asking the Centre to make the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in schools.

While the apex court had in April given the Centre four weeks to reply, the next date of hearing is scheduled for August 25.

TAGS

Madras High CourtVande MatarmTamil NaduCongress leader K.T.S TulsiJudiciarySchoolsEducational institutes

From Zee News

World

Narrowly drawn America first policy will create antagonisti...

World

Nine hackers held in China for spreading malware abroad

World

Russia''s response to new US sanctions must be...

SSC Selection Posts Answer Key 2017 released; check ssc.nic.in
IndiaEducation

SSC Selection Posts Answer Key 2017 released; check ssc.nic...

NASA explains why clouds produce drizzle instead of full-sized raindrops
Space

NASA explains why clouds produce drizzle instead of full-si...

BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today; Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to raise issues
India

BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today; Prime Minister Naren...

India

Raipur Police bust gang involved in fake distribution of Pa...

Planes must carry Hindi and English papers in equal numbers: Aviation ministry to airlines
India

Planes must carry Hindi and English papers in equal numbers...

Bhopal: National Law Institute University students complain of ragging, sexual abuse by female senior
Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: National Law Institute University students complain...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads