close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Madras High Court notice to govt on arrangements for Vinayaka Chathurthi fest

The judges issued notice to the state government on the plea pertaining to installation of Vinayakar idols on August 25 and their immersion on September 3.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 23:10
Madras High Court notice to govt on arrangements for Vinayaka Chathurthi fest
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government on the issue of arrangements for installing idols of Lord Vinayaka and their immersion in view of Vinayaka Chathurthi festival, which falls on August 25.

A division bench, comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice M Sundar, directed to tag a fresh PIL filed with regard to the installation of idols of the elephant God with a similar plea filed earlier on energy theft to August 23.

The judges issued a notice to the state government on the plea pertaining to the installation of Vinayakar idols on August 25 and their immersion on September 3.

They also orally directed the Additional Advocate General to submit details of the permission given for installation and immersion of idols as also the Bakrid festival which falls on September 2.

The petitioner, one M Subash, submitted that many local groups and political parties had circulated pamphlets with regard to the installation of Vinayagar idols throughout the city followed by ten days of pooja.

He further said despite the Pollution Control Board's circular, idols in various sizes were made of Plaster of Paris and other material and their immersion in the sea results in polluting the waters.

The petitioner further submitted that there was no restriction on installation of idols near mosques/churches/temples which could lead to communal tension.

Hence, he prayed for a direction on framing guidelines by authorities on safeguarding environment and ensuring communal peace.

Also, the PIL sought a direction on restriction on the number of idols displayed on the number of days and a direction to conduct the procession and immersion on August 27 (Sunday) for the purpose of maintenance of communal peace and tranquility.

TAGS

Madras High CourtVinayaka ChathurthiFestivalNotice

From Zee News

Americans cheer as rare total solar eclipse marches across country
World

Americans cheer as rare total solar eclipse marches across...

Millions of people across America witness total solar eclipse – Watch live
World

Millions of people across America witness total solar eclip...

152 dead, 1.5 crore affected in Bengal flood: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West BengalIndia

152 dead, 1.5 crore affected in Bengal flood: Chief Ministe...

Armed group stopping migrant boats leaving Libya
AfricaWorld

Armed group stopping migrant boats leaving Libya

PM Narendra Modi asks BJP CMs to work in &#039;mission mode&#039; for &#039;New India&#039; by 2022
India

PM Narendra Modi asks BJP CMs to work in 'mission mode...

Gujarat High Court notice to Election Commission over Ahmed Patel victory
GujaratIndia

Gujarat High Court notice to Election Commission over Ahmed...

India

New ship inducted in Indian Navy

Death toll increases in Bihar, UP, Assam due to floods; situation abates in West Bengal
AssamBihar

Death toll increases in Bihar, UP, Assam due to floods; sit...

Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expected to join NDA, cabinet reshuffle on the cards

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

2008 Malegaon blast case: Lt. Col Purohit granted bail; here's everything that you need to know

Ensuring India gets justice | Law Ministry's hits and misses

Fake news: The facts of fiction

National smart grid mission in line with emerging reality

DNA Edit | Train to nowhere: Indian Railways has long gone off track