Madras University UG, PG Nov 2017 exam result declared, check scores at unom.ac.in

The University of Madras will release the result for undergraduate and postgraduate semester exam conducted in November 2017 today.

The result will be available on the official website of the university (www.unom.ac.in). Students would be allowed to apply for the reconsideration and revaluation from February 2, 2018, to February 8, 2018.

The information was released by Professor Rama Senunawasan, Registrar of Madras University in an official statement yesterday.

How to check UG/PG November Exam Result 2018:

Step one: Go to official website for University of Madras: www.unom.ac.in

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the respective result link: UG result/PG result.

Step four: Enter the required information and submit.

Step five: View and download your result.

The university students would be allowed to apply for revaluation through an online link starting February 2. The application for revaluation will end on February 8, 2018, and, students would need to pay Rs 1,000 per paper. But, for reconsideration students would need to pay Rs 300.