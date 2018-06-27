हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madras University Result 2018

Madras University UG-PG Results 2018 released at deunom.ac.in/Result, unom.ac.in

The University of Madras has announced the results for degree examination for Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Professional courses on it's official websites ideunom.ac.in/Result and unom.ac.in. 

Here's how to check Madras University UG/PG/ Professional Degree Exam Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit Madras University Official websites www.unom.ac.in or  ideunom.ac.in/Result

Step 2: Now click on the results link

Step 3: Enter your registration number in the box provided.

Step 4: Submit and view your result. 

The varsity had conducted Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) April 2018 exams, Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations in April 10. 

Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations and BCom (Honours) degree examinations had begun on April 11.

