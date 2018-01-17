Madrasa cleric accused of raping minor student in Nanded, absconding

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and three others sexually assaulted in a madrasa in Nanded, Maharashtra. The madrasa is known for teaching Arabi and students from the age of 5 to 14 years study there.

The first case against the madrasa was filed by the mother of minor girl on January 14.

According to the complainant, her 11-year-old daughter was allegedly raped while her other daughter was sexually assaulted.

On January 15, another case was filed against the madrasa wherein it was alleged that girls face sexual exploitation in the institution.

The madrasa has over 100 students who are taught by Maulana Saber Farooqui. The maulana has been accused of sexually assaulting the girl students.

Since the information was brought to the notice of the police, the maulana has gone absconding.