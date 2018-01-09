Madrasas produce terrorists, not doctors or engineers: Shia Board chief writes to PM Modi, CM Adityanath

NEW DELHI: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Shia Central Waqf Board on Tuesday claimed that madrasas breed terrorists and efforts should be made to shift them into mainstream education.

“How many Madrasas have produced engineers, doctors, IAS officers,” question Shia Board chairman Wasim Rizvi. “Yes, but some Madrasas have produced terrorists,” he added.

Putting forward the suggestion of bringing Madrasas under formal education boards, Rizvi added, “Madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE, ICSE and allow non-Muslim students, religious education should be made optional."

In the letter, Rizvi further adds that several madrasas are being used to aid terrorist activities.

“Have written to PM Modi and UP Chief Minister in this regard. It will make our country even stronger,” said Rizvi.

Rizvi's statement has not gone down well with several Islamic outfits.

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, called the Shia Board chairman a 'buffoon' and an opportunist.

“Wasim Rizvi is the biggest joker, the most opportunistic person. He has sold his soul to RSS. I challenge this buffoon to show one Shia or Sunni or Madrasa where such teachings are imparted. If he has proof then he should go and show it to the Home Minister,” said Owaisi.

Earlier this week, Madrasas refused to abide by the Uttarakhand government's order of installing PM Modi's portrait in all educational institutions claiming it is “against Sharia”.

“It is against Sharia. There had never been order to put photos of any Prime Minister ever, why now? The government must think before issuing orders which affects Sharia, religion and sentiments,” he added.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has earlier asked all educational institutes to install of PM Modi's portrait.

"He is the Prime Minister of the nation and madrasas are schools. Our books also include pictures of great personalities. So why should anybody have an objection to it?" asked Rawat.

