close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Madurai: Blue Whale challenge kills college student; suicide note says, 'once you enter, you can never exit'

After Mumbai, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, the disastrous online game Blue Whale Challenge has claimed life of a 19-year-old college student in Madurai. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 09:08
Madurai: Blue Whale challenge kills college student; suicide note says, &#039;once you enter, you can never exit&#039;

New Delhi: After Mumbai, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, the disastrous online game Blue Whale Challenge has claimed life of a 19-year-old college student in Madurai. 

The deceased identified as Vignesh was found hanging inside his house yesterday at 4:15 PM. According to the reports, Police have confirmed that they found an image of a whale carved on Vignesh's left arm and it also has 'Blue Whale' written below it. 

Reports in India Today claim that a note was also recovered from the suicide spot which said, "Blue Whale- This is not a game but danger. Once you enter, you can never exit".

Vignesh, who was a second year B.com student.  is said to be the first victim of Blue Whale challenge in Tamil Nadu. Further investigation in the case is underway. 

Recently, Tamil Nadu Police had issued an adviosry urging parents to keep an eye on the social media activities of their kids and prevent them from playing the harmful game. 

The deadly online challenges players for over 50 days, wherein demanding them to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller.

The game firstly asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then gives other tasks such as watching horror movies alone etc. The tasks include the final challenge to commit suicide. 

A couple of days ago, a 13-year-old boy hanged himself to death in Maudaha village of Uttar Pradesh, following instructions on 'Blue Whale' online game. The class VI student identified as Parth Singh was found hanging in his bedroom. 

TAGS

VigneshBlue whale gameBlue Whale ChallengeMadurai

From Zee News

Will private sector role boost India&#039;s quest for space exploration?
Space

Will private sector role boost India's quest for space...

Mumbai: 5-storey residential building collapses, many feared trapped
Maharashtra

Mumbai: 5-storey residential building collapses, many feare...

Bikaner land scam: Robert Vadra faces CBI heat, probe begins
India

Bikaner land scam: Robert Vadra faces CBI heat, probe begin...

ISRO&#039;s first private sector-built navigation satellite launch today: Key features
India

ISRO's first private sector-built navigation satellite...

California: One police officer died, two injured in Sacramento shooting
World

California: One police officer died, two injured in Sacrame...

World

Turkey slams 'biased' US indictment over Washingt...

Gujarat

Indian Coast Guard saves 40 fishermen, 8 fishing boats fro...

Gujarat

Indian Coast Guard saves 40 fishermen from Gujarat coast

&#039;&#039;Lifetime ban&#039;&#039; on convicted lawmakers: SC to hear petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay
India

''Lifetime ban'' on convicted lawmakers...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Dera chief has few options to escape from clutches of law

Trump sees through Pakistan design

DNA Edit | Undiplomatic infighting: Basit’s letter exposes rot in Pakistan foreign service

When no means NO! Marital rape is a rape. Period

DNA Edit: A kashmiri start-up