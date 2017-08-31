Madurai: Blue Whale challenge kills college student; suicide note says, 'once you enter, you can never exit'

New Delhi: After Mumbai, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, the disastrous online game Blue Whale Challenge has claimed life of a 19-year-old college student in Madurai.

The deceased identified as Vignesh was found hanging inside his house yesterday at 4:15 PM. According to the reports, Police have confirmed that they found an image of a whale carved on Vignesh's left arm and it also has 'Blue Whale' written below it.

Reports in India Today claim that a note was also recovered from the suicide spot which said, "Blue Whale- This is not a game but danger. Once you enter, you can never exit".

Vignesh, who was a second year B.com student. is said to be the first victim of Blue Whale challenge in Tamil Nadu. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Police had issued an adviosry urging parents to keep an eye on the social media activities of their kids and prevent them from playing the harmful game.

The deadly online challenges players for over 50 days, wherein demanding them to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller.

The game firstly asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then gives other tasks such as watching horror movies alone etc. The tasks include the final challenge to commit suicide.

A couple of days ago, a 13-year-old boy hanged himself to death in Maudaha village of Uttar Pradesh, following instructions on 'Blue Whale' online game. The class VI student identified as Parth Singh was found hanging in his bedroom.