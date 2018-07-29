Maharashtra: 25 bodies recovered from Raigad bus accident site

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has confirmed that 25 bodies have been recovered till now from the site of the bus accident in Raigad’s Ambenali Ghat in Maharashtra. It is feared that at least 33 people had died in the accident as a bus carrying Dapoli Agriculture University students and teaching staff fell into a gorge in Raigad area near Mahabaleshwar.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of those who died in the accident. He had also said that the state government would take care of the medical expenses of those injured.

"Administration taking all efforts to provide required assistance. Senior officials and emergency management systems in place. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of injured" Fadnavis had tweeted.

The bus slipped off the road as it was passing through the mountainous region in Ambenali Ghat near Mahabaleshwar in the Raigad district and fell into a 250-300 feet deep gorge.

The bus was carrying at least 34 people who were going for a picnic when the mishap took place. NDRF teams carried out the relief and rescue work. The incident had occurred around 12.30 pm on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were among those who expressed grief at the loss of lives of people in the mishap. Prime Minister Modi had said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones."

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had also taken to Twitter to express grief saying, "I'm sorry to hear about the terrible bus accident in Raigad, Maharashtra in which a large number of people have been killed and many others injured. I appeal to Congress party workers in the area to provide all possible assistance to the injured & families of those who have died."