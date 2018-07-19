हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra announces Rs 25 per litre as minimum price of milk for dairy farmers, with effect from July 21

The decision will be implemented from July 21, 2018.

ANI photo

Mumbai: Following state-wide protests demanding hike in the price of milk, Maharashtra government on Thursday announced Rs 25 per litre as the minimum rate of milk for dairy farmers. The decision will be implemented from July 21, 2018.

Earlier in the day, workers of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan washed buffaloes with milk and distributed milk to children as a mark of protest. They also staged a protest in Nagpur demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre in milk procurement prices.

The farmers have been holding protests in parts of the state since Monday, seeking a hike of Rs 5 per litre in the procurement prices. The impact of the protest was felt particularly in Mumbai and Pune where milk supplies were partially affected.

Though the protest did not create an acute shortage of milk yet, the agitation intensified with families of dairy farmers also pitching in.

Supporters and members of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana had blocked the Kini toll booth on National Highway No. 4 near Kolhapur city, prompting the police to divert some vehicular traffic to other routes.

Protests also took place in Kolhapur's neighbouring Sangli district. The Sanghatana's Nanded district leader, Prahlad Ingole, had said their demands were for farmers who are at the bottom of the economic hierarchy.

The major milk-producing districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ahmednagar and Nashik supply bulk of the stock to Mumbai and Pune. Some units in Thane and Palghar also supply milk to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(With inputs from agencies)

MaharashtraFarmers protestNagpurPrice hikeSwabhimani Shetkari Sangathan

