Maharashtra bandh

Maharashtra bandh: A look at all demands of Maratha groups on reservation

The protest is expected to be peaceful and all essential services like schools and colleges have been excluded.

Maratha groups have called for a state-wide bandh in Maharashtra on Thursday, August 9. The bandh will, however, not be observed in parts of Navi Mumbai, as the area witnessed violence during the previous bandh by Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of Maratha groups.

The protest is expected to be peaceful and all essential services like schools and colleges have been excluded. The Maratha body has also asked protesters to desist from committing suicide. The Bombay High Court had also on Tuesday urged the Maratha people to refrain from violence or committing suicide.

The agitation is to demand reservation for Maratha youth in education and government jobs. Here’s a look at what all the Maratha groups are demanding:

# The primary demand is reservation in education and government jobs.

# Marathas, who constitute 30% of the state’s population, want 16 per cent reservation.

# The want the government to formulate a time-bound programme for reservation.

# They want the assurance from the government in writing.

# The written assurance must be given on the letter of Maharashtra government or Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

# Petitions have also sought Bombay High Court’s directions to backward classes commission to submit its recommendations to Maharashtra government on entitlement of such quota expeditiously.

Police in Maharashtra are gearing up to prevent violence during the bandh called by Maratha organisations There would be a heavy deployment of security personnel, especially in sensitive pockets where violence had taken place during the agitation earlier, a senior police official said.

There would be videographing of protests. These videos and CCTV footage will help police identify criminals and mischief-mongers who may try to take advantage and indulge in violence.

According to police, between July 18 and 27, 276 cases of violence were registered across the state during the quota agitation. There were incidents of stone pelting at over 250 places and 198 incidents of arson. More than Rs 4.5 crore-worth public and private property was damaged within 10 days, a police official said.

(With PTI inputs)

