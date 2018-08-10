हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maratha reservation

Maharashtra bandh: Hundreds detained for resorting to violence during protests over Maratha reservation

Five police personnel were injured in stone pelting by protesters in Chandni Chowk.

Maharashtra bandh: Hundreds detained for resorting to violence during protests over Maratha reservation

Pune: As many as 185 people have been detained from three different places in connection with violence during state-wide protests organised by Maratha Kranti Morcha over demand for Maratha Reservation. Five police personnel were injured in stone pelting by protesters in Chandni Chowk.

Maratha Kranti Morcha and other Maratha groups have been protesting across Maharashtra over the demand for reservation. They had called a state-wide bandh on Thursday, however, said that the protest would be held in a peaceful manner.

Parts of Maharashtra, especially Koparkhairane and Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, had witnessed violence during the Maratha quota stir late last month.

Around 20 policemen, including eight officers, were injured in stone-pelting by protesters at Kopar Khairane and Kalamboli. A protester, injured in the violence in Navi Mumbai, had succumbed to his injuries. A number of people from the community had earlier committed suicide in support of the quota demand.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed against the Morcha in Bombay High Court for resorting to violence during a protest. The petitioner, in the PIL, requested compensation for loss of public property.

Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been demanding a 16 per cent reservation. The community had earlier taken out silent marches across the state to highlight their demands, prominent among them being that of reservation.

(With inputs from agencies)

