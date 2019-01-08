हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Bihari men live in Maharashtra and their wives give birth back home: BJP MLC’s remark on migrants triggers row

A remark on migrant labourers from Bihar by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Suresh Dhas has triggered a political row, evoking angry reactions from members of different parties.

Bihari men live in Maharashtra and their wives give birth back home: BJP MLC’s remark on migrants triggers row

A remark on migrant labourers from Bihar by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Suresh Dhas has triggered a political row, evoking angry reactions from members of different parties. In a controversial remark on migrants from Bihar, the BJP MLC said that while men from Bihar live in Maharashtra, their wives give birth to children in their home state, and then the husband distributes sweets in Maharashtra.

Members from within the Maharashtra unit of the BJP have lashed out at the MLC over his remark, seeking an apology from him. Maharashtra BJP leader Haidar Azam said that the party would seek a clarification from Dhas on his remark, adding that he must offer an unconditional apology.

Another BJP leader, Sanjay Tiger, said that the remark was not just condemnable but also divisive.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent Janata Dal United (JDU) also lashed out at the BJP leader over his remark. “The remark is condemnable and also one to insult 11 crore Biharis. His comments attack the prestige of people of Bihar,” said JDU spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan, adding that it showed that the BJP MLC did not have a sound mind.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) used the opportunity to hit out at the BJP, saying that the remark reflected the ideology of the ruling party.

Tags:
MaharashtraBihar migrantsBiharSuresh Dhas

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close