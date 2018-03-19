Maharashtra CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis promotes Patanjali, NCP protests

Mumbai: Women members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday shouted slogans against Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during a programme in Solapur.

The programme was organised to promote products manufactured by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved.

The women, during their protest outside the venue, demanded to know why a market was being made available for Patanjali products when the same was not being done for items made by women's self-help groups (SHGs).

Police said that the women protesters were detained for a brief while and then released.

"No case was taken against any of them," an official said.

Earlier Fadnavis, during her speech at the function, claimed that people had "blind faith" on Patanjali products and the revenue generated from them was helping the nation.

Actor-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini was also present at the function.