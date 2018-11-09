हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Rail services hit after two train wagons catch fire in Palghar

Many trains were diverted, short-terminated, rescheduled and cancelled after the fire incident.

A fire that broke out in two wagons of a goods train near Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra late on Thursday night took a toll on the trains scheduled to operate on that route. Many trains were diverted, short-terminated, rescheduled and cancelled after the fire incident.

The details of the trains affected:

1. 11095 Ahmedabad-Pune, 22475 Hisar-Coimbatore, 12246 H. Nizamuddin-Pune and 22944 Indore-Pune of (Journey Commencing On) 8/11/18 has been diverted via Bhestan and Jalgaon.

2. 12298 Pune-Ahmedabad of (Journey Commencing On) 8/11/18 is diverted via Kalyan, Jalgaon and Surat.

3. 69173 (Virar- Dahanu Rd) of 8-11-2018 and 69174 (Dahanu Rd-- Borivali ) JCO 9-11-2018 are cancelled. 59442 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central) JCO 8-11-2018 will be short-terminated at Vapi and reversed as 59439 ex Vapi.

4. Train 59024/59023 (Valsad-Mumbai Central-Valsad) and 12935 (Bandra T-Surat) JCO 9-11-2018 are cancelled. 22954 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central) JCO 9-11-2018 is short-terminated at Surat and will be reversed as 22953 ex Surat to Ahmedabad will be cancelled bet ST- MMCT-Surat. 

5. Train 12922/12921 (Surat-Mumbai Central-Surat) JCO 9-11-2018 is cancelled.

6. 59038(Surat -Virar) JCO 9-11-2018 is short-terminated at Valsad. 19016 (Porbandar Mumbai Central) JCO 8-11-18 is short-terminated at Surat & reversed as 19015 JCO 9-11-18 ex Surat to Porbander

7. Trn 22444 (Bandra T--Kanpur Cntrl ) JCO 9-11-18 departure scheduled at 5.10 hrs is rescheduled at 8.05 hrs. 12009 (Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad ) JCO 9-11-2018 scheduled departure at 6.25 hrs, is rescheduled at 8.25 hrs.

8. Train 19023 (Mumbai Central -Firozpur ) JCO 9-11-2018 scheduled departure at 7.25 hrs is rescheduled at 10.20 hrs i.e. 2.55 late.

9. 12922/12921 (Surat-Mumbai Central-Surat ) JCO 9-112018 is cancelled. 59038 (Surat-Virar) JCO 9-11-2018 is short-terminated at Valsad. 19016 (Porbandar - Mumbai Central) JCO 8-11-2018 is short terminated at Surat and reversed as 19015 JCO 9-11-18 ex Surat to Porbandar.

10. 12932(Ahmedabad -Mumbai Central) JCO 9-11-2018 is short terminated at Valsad & reversed as 12931 ex Valsad to Ahmedabad. 12934(Ahmedabad -Mumbai Central ) JCO 9-11-2018 is short terminated at VAPI & reversed as 12933 ex VAPI to Ahmedabad. 8. 59441(MUMBAI Central -Ahmedabad ) JCO 8-11-2018 is short terminated at Vasai Road and cancelled between Vasai Road-Ahmedabad

11. 17204(CAO - Bhavnagar ) JCO 8-11-2018 diverted Via Jalgaon-Surat.

12. 15068(Bandra Terminus -Gorakhpur) JCO 9-11-2018 diverted Via Vasai Road -Kalyan -Jalgaon.

13 61002 (Domivli-Boisar) of 9-11-18 is short terminated at Vasai Rd & Cancelled bet Vasai Rd -Boisar. 61001 Boisar-Vasai Rd of 9-11-18 is cancelled. 69164 Dahanu Rd–Panvel of 9-11-18 is Cancelled bet Dahanu Rd -Vasai Rd

14. Train 12936 (Surat - Bandra T) of 9-11-18 Will Be Cancelled. 59039 (Virar-Valsad ) of 9-11-2018 is Cancelled.

According to a police official, the incident took place around 11 pm between Dahanu Road and Vangaon Railway Stations.

The fire brigade, Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the blaze was doused around 2 am on Friday.

The overhead electric wire melted due to the heat as a result of which at least 10 long-distance trains were halted, the official said.

The train movement was affected towards Mumbai on both the lines. The up line was restored at 8.50 am on Friday morning and the down line had already opened at 1.35 am with speed restrictions, said the PRO Western Railway. The services on both the lines have now resumed. The suburban services are now running up to Dahanu Road station. 

Work is on to remove the burnt wagons from the tracks and to repair the overhead wires.

A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said.

