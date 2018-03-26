Maharashtra farmers seek permission to die. Here's why

Mumbai: A group of 91 farmers from Buldhana district in Maharashtra's Amravati have sought permission for Euthanasia - the practice of intentionally ending life - as they claim the state government has not provided remunerative prices for their crops.

In a letter submitted to the Governor and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the farmers have sought permission to die as they are yet to receive an adequate price for their produce. To compound their woes, the farmers also say that they have not even received adequate compensation for their land purchased by the state government to build a highway. They say they have no option left barring Euthanasia as they are unable to feed their families and the helplessness is fast turning into despair.

While Supreme Court recently did recognise ‘living will’ by terminally-ill patients for passive euthanasia, the farmers'request will, quite obviously, be turned down. Social activitists though say the larger picture seeks attention. That the farmers are seeking permission to die shows their helplessness at the hands of government agencies. And the farmers of Buldhana district are hardly alone.

Earlier this month, over 30,000 farmers from across Maharashtra had marched over 180 kilometres to Mumbai to stage a protest demanding unconditional waiver of loans as well as electricity bills; implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, including an announcement of minimum support price for agriculture produce, and a pension scheme for farmers. The Devendra Fadnavis government eventually agreed to the demands.

(With inputs from ANI)